Accident: Kogi govt partners FRSC for lasting solution

Due to the frequent road accidents in Kogi State, the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has created platforms to address the situation.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after meeting with the state’s Sector Commander of the FRSC, Kumar Tsukwam, in his office on Wednesday.

According to him, the rate of road accidents in the state is alarming, adding that the situation has been causing the state government sleepless nights.

The Commissioner noted that the new initiatives will help raise awareness among motorists and road users.

Additionally, he mentioned that the state government has launched jingles across various electronic media in the state to sensitize motorists and the general public.

The Commissioner also offered airtime to the sector commander on the state broadcasting corporation.

“This platform will be utilized for sensitization and education on safety regulations, particularly targeting commercial vehicle and articulated truck drivers.

“He emphasized the administration’s commitment to ongoing collaboration with stakeholders, citizens, and the road safety command to ensure comprehensive safety measures are implemented throughout the state.

His words, “We are here to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps to minimize the carnage on the roads across Kogi state. We want to ensure that the roads are free and safe for motorists. The last accident that occurred along Lokoja -Obajana road where many people lost their lives is unfortunate and the state government is worried about the incident.

“The state government is desirous of reducing the carnage on the state’s roads to the barest minimum that is the reason this collaboration is taking place today. I have discussed this with the State Commander of FRSC in charge of Kogi state and he is very ready to contribute his effort in ensuring that the road is accident-free.

“We don’t want to witness again a situation where the accident will occur and people will die. We will use our platform Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, so that the road safety corps can use our platform to engage on rigorous campaigns against factors that normally contribute to road accidents in the state.

In his response, the state commandant expressed gratitude to the Kogi State Government’s commitment to supporting the FRSC’s efforts in promoting road safety.

He expressed enthusiasm about strengthening the partnership with the Ministry of Information and Communication to facilitate effective safety awareness campaigns through various media channels.

The commandant noted that this collaboration would empower the FRSC to intensify its efforts in road safety education and enforcement.

