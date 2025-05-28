FG intensifies efforts to revolutionise industrial sector

The Federal government is intensifying efforts to revolutionise the industrial sector in a bid to improve the growth of the country’s economy.

Speaking while inaugurating seven planning committees for the forthcoming National Industrial Manpower Summit in Abuja, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Sen. John Owan Enoh said the move became necessary to ensure that Nigeria’s Industrial rise is not only powered by infrastructure and policy but also by skilled people equipped to compete globally.

“This initiative marks a defining step toward unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s industrial transformation through human capital development.

“It signals our collective resolve to ensure that Nigeria’s industrial rise is not only powered by infrastructure and policy—but also by skilled people equipped to globally compete,” the Minister stated.

He said the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment remains resolute in its mandate to position Nigeria as a leading hub of industrial excellence on the continent.

“Our reform efforts are focused on removing structural bottlenecks, attracting investment, and expanding value-added production.

“The summit we are convening will serve as a strategic convergence point—where government, industry, academia, and international partners will collectively reimagine Nigeria’s industrial skills architecture.

“From curriculum alignment and technical certification, digital literacy and green economy competencies, the time has come to redesign our human capital pipeline for the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

Enoh stated that “initiatives like the National Industrial Policy, the revitalization of industrial clusters, and the launch of the Industrial Revolution Work Group (IRWG) all point to a bold economic trajectory”.

He explained that the National Industrial Manpower Summit is not just a government agenda, “it is a call to industry leaders, policy architects, labour unions, educational institutions, and global partners to co-create a skills revolution that ensures our industries are not only built—but sustained by competent, competitive, and future-ready Nigerians.

“I urge each of you to bring bold ideas to the table, challenge orthodoxies, and commit to actions that will outlast us and let this be the summit that sets a generational standard and as we inaugurate this Planning Committee, let us be guided by a singular vision: a Nigeria where industrial growth is inclusive, where employment is meaningful, and where every citizen has the opportunity to contribute to national prosperity.

“Your expertise, passion, and collaboration are the engine of this summit’s success and together, let us build a resilient industrial future—one that secures Nigeria’s place not just as a participant, but as a leader in Africa’s next industrial era” the Minister stressed.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Dr. Oluwatoyin Afiz Ogun said the time has come for Nigeria to put an end to importation of manpower hence the need for the National Industrial Manpower Summit.

Dr. Oluwatoyin Afiz Ogun who commanded the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development for the initiative stated that the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, would continue to strengthen human capacity development in the country through its training programmes nationwide.

“We in ITF have been given the mandate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to retrain Nigerian artisans towards meeting international standards and we have started in a programme named SUPA, therefore, we’re very happy that this type of initiative is coming up at the right time towards actualizing the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s led administration in the area of human capacity building for national economic development.

“We’re ready in the ITF family to ensure the realization of the objectives of the summit therefore let me use this opportunity to call on necessary stakeholders to support the initiative towards repositioning the nation’s economy and human capacity development”.

Responding on behalf of the Committee Members, the Chairman, Planning Committee of the Summit, Barrister Abdulghani Arobo promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them stating that the members would discharge their duty to the best of their ability.

According to Barrister Abdulghani Arobo, nothing of such summit has happened in the history of Nigeria because stakeholders have refused to have conversations around industrial manpower and this brings the Committee to appreciate the foresight of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development.

“We therefore assure him that his vision on this summit will be adequately realized and satisfied through the composition of right team for the summit,” he stated.

Members of the Committee are selected from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Bank of Industry (BOI), Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), organized Trade Unions(TUC), and key private sector organisations.

