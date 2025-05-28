Speaker Abbas lauds Tinubu’s achievements in two years

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Wednesday congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his second year anniversary in office.

The Speaker, who recalled the journey under Tinubu in the past two years — May 29, 2023, to May 29, 2025 — noted that Nigeria is on track under the APC-led administration.

Speaker Abbas, therefore, urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Tinubu-led administration as the President implements his bold reforms for both short and long-term gains.

Speaker Abbas said President Tinubu has demonstrated good leadership and courage from the first day he assumed office when he “vowed to lift our economy by six per cent annually, rationalise the foreign exchange market, generate jobs, and confront insecurity.

“These commitments have formed the cornerstone of our policy thrust, yielding numerous bold interventions that have reshaped Nigeria’s fiscal foundations and positioned the country for sustainable progress,” he said.

The Speaker particularly lauded President Tinubu for removing the petrol subsidy in his inauguration speech, describing it as “a policy that once drained over $10 billion each year, realising savings exceeding ₦1 trillion within two months.”

“At the same time, this administration harmonised exchange rates, aligning the Naira with market forces. This strategy, while triggering short-term inflationary pressures, has since drawn well over six billion US dollars in foreign inflows and restored confidence in the currency.

“Today, the World Bank confirms that the real GDP growth for 2024 reached its highest level since 2015, driven by a resilient non-oil sector and fortified public revenues. The appropriation of ₦54.99 trillion for 2025 reflects the National Assembly’s conviction in these revenue projections and underscores this administration’s commitment to health, education, and infrastructure.”

Speaker Abbas expressed delight that “Nigeria has steered inflation, once surging past 40 per cent, down to 23.7 per cent through a meticulous rebasing of our statistical framework, signalling that the initial price shocks are abating.

“Meanwhile, foreign-exchange reserves have climbed beyond US $40 billion, anchored by record oil output exceeding 2.3 million barrels per day and steady capital inflows. This financial buffer underpins the resilience of our economy against global shocks and reinforces the stability of the Naira.”

He equally praised the President’s infrastructure agenda, which has also gained momentum, citing the recent economic and nuclear energy pact with China that has unlocked collaboration in solar research and electric-vehicle assembly, while the Belt and Road partnership is already modernising ports, roads, and power projects nationwide.

“From the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to the Lagos–Ibadan standard-gauge railway, these projects are generating employment, integrating markets, and demonstrating that APC governance delivers tangible transformation.”

In the area of security, the Speaker noted that President Tinubu has injected fresh resolve into Nigeria’s defence architecture.

“The House’s swift approval of emergency measures in Rivers State earlier this year demonstrates our commitment to protecting critical assets and maintaining order.

“Complementary legislation to empower the nascent Nigerian Forest Security Service will harness local knowledge to secure rural frontiers and safeguard our natural resources.

“Yet, we know that bold reforms come at a cost for ordinary Nigerians. That is why the President reinstated conditional cash transfers to 12 million vulnerable households and launched the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation to expand formal lending to women and young people.

“His recent approval of ₦32.7 billion for the National Social Investment Programme means that fifteen million households now receive direct support. This demonstrates that economic adjustment and social protection can be managed together.”

He noted that the partnership and collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature in the past two years have made the 10th National Assembly unarguably the most fortunate since the return to democracy in 1999.

Speaker Abbas said President Tinubu has unequivocally recognised the vital role of the National Assembly in grassroots development, working tirelessly to ensure that the Legislature’s ability to respond to the needs of the constituents is significantly strengthened by providing increased budgetary allocations for constituency projects.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE