How to have relationships that thrive

Relationships can be likened to plants as they require effort in order for them to thrive. A relationship without any investment from those involved will be like the proverbial seeds thrown on the rocky ground, which didn’t grow since the land wasn’t conducive.

To have a thriving relationship requires a lot of effort and intentionality on the part of the people involved.

Every successful person recognises that relationships are indispensable and are worth all the effort needed to build them. If you’re looking to build new strategic relationships that thrive or improve the quality of the ones you already have, here are seven tips to help you.

1. Streamline your relationships (Not all relationships should thrive)

Men are in sizes as life is in phases. Everyone cannot be on the same level of relationship with you. We have different levels of relationships with people around us based on their importance in our lives.

Not all relationships are worth investing in and should therefore not be allowed to thrive.

In order to ensure that those important relationships in your life thrive, you need to streamline all relationships in line with their importance.

2. Being intentional

The need for intentionality in every relationship must thrive and cannot be overemphasized. Relationships don’t grow by accident or luck. Every relationship that thrives is a result of the intentionality, deliberate effort, determination, and sacrifice of those involved.

So, if you want that relationship with your spouse, boss, coursemate, friend, leaders, colleagues, children, and siblings to thrive, then you have to be intentional about making it thrive.

3. Ascertain your goals for the relationship

To every relationship established, there should always be a purpose in mind. In order to have relationships that thrive, you need to genuinely ask yourself what you intend to achieve with that relationship. What is the purpose of the relationship?

The purpose of a relationship with a lover, for instance, can be to get married, while the purpose of a relationship with your boss can be to enhance your productivity at work.

Knowing the goals for each relationship before it is established and sticking to such goals will help a relationship thrive.





4. Seek counsel and get relevant information

Information is said to be power, and in the multitude of counsel, there is safety.

Information and counsel are key factors in making any relationship thrive. No matter the kind of relationship you intend on having, there have been people who have been in such relationships, and there are books written just in a bid to serve as a compendium of wisdom and guide to help other individuals going into such relationships.

Seeking wise counsel and getting access to quality and timely information will help you achieve a relationship that thrives.

5. Pay the price – every relationship has a price tag

Everything that works or thrives in life has a price tag. There are always sacrifices to be made in a bid to have relationships that thrive. The sacrifice of your time, money, emotions, skills, convenience, and so on is that which helps individuals achieve a thriving relationship.

In order to make that relationship thrive, you need to be ready and determined to pay the price.

6. Help the other person(s) grow

Any relationship that must thrive must be anchored on helping the other party grow and become a better individual.

Whether as a boss, a leader, a friend, a lover, a parent, a mentor or a mentee, you must ensure that you’re committed to the growth of the other person you have a relationship with.

A relationship that is focused on helping both parties grow will naturally thrive, so to make that relationship you’re in thrive, help yourself and the other person(s) grow.

7. Have fun or invest in memorable experiences

What are relationships without fun or memorable moments? Relationships are not meant to be a tug of war and life isn’t hard, so, taking out time to have fun with those you have relationships with is a sure way to ensure that the relationships thrive.

Spending quality time together filled with memorable experiences enhances the chances of making that relationship thrive.

Relationships are key to our overall growth and success in life, so being intentional about the choice of relationships and paying the cost to ensure that such relationships thrive is the best way to go.

