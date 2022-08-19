What transpired during Obasanjo, Tinubu’s meeting —Gbajabiamila

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, says going by what transpired during the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Tinubu’s victory is assured in 2023.

Gbajabiamila made the statement on Thursday while speaking at the Surulere Local Government Area (LGA) APC meeting in Surulere, Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported. Gbajabiamila, who was present at the closed-door meeting between Obasanjo and Tinubu on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, said from what he heard there, Tinubu’s presidency is almost a reality.

He said Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s aspiration and even prayed for the APC presidential candidate.

Gbajabiamila said, “When we were going to Obasanjo’s house, we were eight, including Tinubu and myself; we didn’t want many people to know about the meeting. So, we were to meet Obasanjo and five others from his side.

“But when we eventually got there, we met something pleasantly shocking: a mammoth crowd of our supporters were already at the former president’s house waiting for us.

“So, Obasanjo told Tinubu to pick three people from his side and that he would pick three from his side to meet behind closed doors.

“So, I, Chief Osoba and Chief Akande and Tinubu went from our side. My people, what I heard there, what Obasanjo said, the victory of Asiwaju is assured.

“Obasanjo spoke at length and we were all happy. He embraced our candidate like a brother, gave him a pat on the back, and prayed for him copiously.”

Gbajabiamila said from what analysts and observers had said, the 2023 election was going to be a three-horse race by three main candidates.

He, however, added that Tinubu was the candidate with best record of performance and network. Gbajabiamila said he had no doubt Tinubu would win the presidential election.

He urged party faithful at the various wards making up Surulere local government area to work assiduously for the victory of Tinubu and all APC candidates in Surulere in 2023.

He added, “Next year’s election is going to be an important one in our nation, and we all need to make the right decision.

“From all indications, there are three main candidates for the election. We know the records of everyone, we know what they did and what they did not do.

“Two were former governors and we know the one whose records are enduring and we know how the other people performed while in office.

“But one thing is a fact: there is none out of the three candidates that has the records of Tinubu.

“He is the best of them all and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that he will win come 2023.”

Gbajabiamila thanked the people of the local government area for their support for him and for giving the opportunity to serve them.

He said that he considered being elected to serve as an honour, and would continue to redeem his electoral promises to impact lives in the area. Also speaking, Mr Sulaiman Yusuf, chairman Surulere Local Government, thanked Gbajabiamila for all he had done in the area.

He said the many projects the Speaker had facilitated in Surulere had made the work of the council easier.