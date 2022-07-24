3 reasons relationships fail

Relationships are not always butterflies. Once the honeymoon is over, reality dawns on you. Most couples encounter issues after some months into the marriage, and these issues could lead to a breakup or divorce, as the case may be.

A healthy relationship does not just come by. It takes a lot of time, work, energy, and resources to develop a healthy relationship. Everyone desires a successful relationship but little did we know that the power to sustain and destroy the relationship lies in our hands.

To avoid failure in your relationship, it is important to know the reasons why a relationship fails. By knowing why relationships fail, you can work towards avoiding the relationship killers to have a successful one.

These are some of the reasons why relationships fail.

1. Lack of trust

Trust is one of the essential pillars of a successful relationship. Relationships built on mistrust will have issues in the long or short run.

The problem many people face in relationships is a lack of trust, and this is a killer of relationships. If you’re finding it hard to trust your partner especially when he or she has done nothing to violate your trust, you need to identify the source of the mistrust.

One of the causes of mistrust is the fear of being hurt, which can be a result of childhood experiences. Regardless of whatever the cause of the mistrust may be, it’s up to you to trust your partner because when you don’t trust them, you will do all kinds of things that will kill your relationship.

Some of the ways you can overcome trust in a relationship are by;

Not being suspicious of their activities, choose to trust them. Talking things out with your partner. Let him or her know how you feel. Ask questions, if need be. Don’t blame them. Rather, hear them out.

2. Poor communication

Another pillar of a healthy relationship is communication. Healthy communication should be on diverse topics. To successfully endure and navigate challenges in a relationship, you need to communicate with your partner well. One of the best ways conflicts can be managed is by effective communication.

Inability to have productive communication with your partner in certain areas where you are feeling frustrated can lead you to do some things that will add to the problem.

You will be able to handle challenges well if you can communicate your emotions, beliefs, and feelings in an understanding manner. Communication should be filled with empathy and active listening. Communication in relationships helps you to find a productive way forward.





3. Selfishness

Another killer of any relationship is selfishness. It has no place in a successful relationship and it is one of the major reasons why relationships fail.

Selfishness is getting as much as you want but giving little or nothing in return. Selfishness hinders good fellowship and bonding.

Most humans are used to thinking of themselves alone. When in a relationship, you should not think of yourself alone. Put your partner’s needs in mind too.

Thinking about yourself alone is not going to make for a good relationship. You can overcome selfishness by being accommodative and sharing everything you have with your partner.

Relationships are not inherently hard. They just require effort, time, and resources to work. These killers of relationships should be given adequate attention to avoid a failed relationship.

