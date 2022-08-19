10 fruits that will give you glowing, healthy skin

We all love the idea of having beautiful, radiant, glowing, healthy skin. The desire to have that glowing skin has led a lot of individuals, especially ladies, to make use of different skincare products in a bid to achieve glowing skin.

Maintaining healthy skin doesn’t come easy since it requires a lot of effort. Achieving healthy skin is quite possible naturally without the use of various skincare products.

A healthy skin starts from within and not without, as most people think. Thus, if you ever desire to achieve that radiant skin, then you should know that getting the right amount of nutrients through eating fruits is a must.

Are you looking for natural ways to restore your skin’s radiance and health? Check out 10 fruits that can help you achieve glowing and healthy skin seamlessly.

1. Orange

If you desire radiant skin, a daily intake of Vitamin C which oranges are a good supply of becomes mandatory for you. The natural oils present in oranges keep your skin hydrated, making it look plump.

Vitamin C is known to aid in collagen production, which keeps your skin firm and reduces the appearance of signs of ageing.

Thus, a daily intake of oranges helps prevent premature ageing of your skin.

2. Avocado

Consumption of avocados will save you from wasting your money on expensive anti-ageing skincare products as they are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which help to hydrate and protect your skin by minimizing the risk of early signs of ageing caused by the harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Additionally, it boosts the absorption of various fat-soluble vitamins, which also shield your skin from ultraviolet radiation.

3. Lemon

If you long for clear and blemish-free skin, making lemon a part of your daily diet and skincare regime is definitely a sure way to go.

Lemons are enriched with Vitamin C, which fights off free radicals and flushes out toxins from your system. It shields your skin from hyperpigmentation.





It also alleviates inflammation in your skin and clears out acne breakouts, giving you a clear and glowing complexion.

4. Watermelon

Watermelon is a blessing for your skin’s health, especially for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Watermelon is composed of 92% water, which makes it effective in flushing out toxins from your skin as well as regulating your digestive system.

Watermelon is packed with vitamins A, C, B1, and B6. It is also a rich source of carotenoids, flavonoids, and lycopene. The lycopene present in a watermelon protects your skin from free radical damage.

5. Pineapple

Pineapples are beneficial for your skin health because they help in promoting the cell regeneration process.

Pineapples have a potent enzyme known as bromelain, which helps in the renewal of dead skin cells. Bromelain also minimizes inflammation in your skin. Pineapple also contains Vitamins A, C, and K along with vital minerals that play an important role in your skin’s health.

6. Mango

Mangoes are another fruit which is beneficial for the revitalisation of your skin health.

Its natural healing properties make it an effective ingredient in several skincare products and routines. Mangoes are also enriched with vitamins A, C, E, and K.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which help in protecting your skin from sun damage as well as DNA damage.

7. Pawpaw

Pawpaw is a naturally moisturizing agent that helps keep your skin hydrated and soft.

Rich in Vitamin A, C and B, this fruit is proven to be effective in maintaining good skin health.

Pawpaw can also improve your digestive system and prevent constipation. This, in turn, aids in clearing up your skin. Studies also suggest that this fruit can also speed up the wound healing process.

8. Cucumber

Cucumbers help in achieving a cooling effect on the body and are high in antioxidants.

The peel of a cucumber contains vitamin C and vitamin K, which are vital to achieving healthy, glowing skin.

Studies suggest that sea cucumbers can aid in skin whitening and can also reduce the appearance of fine lines. They also help in reducing puffy eyes and dark circles.

9. Apple

Apples are packed with vitamins A and C that cater to a host of skin issues.

Apple peels are also rich in antioxidants that help reduce the appearance of signs of ageing and fight free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress.

It is enriched with potassium, magnesium, calcium, and dietary fibre, which makes them of great help to your skin health.

10. Banana

Bananas are packed with antioxidants and antimicrobial properties and are also very moisturizing.

It contains Vitamin A, C K, E, folate, and minerals that make it effective in improving your skin health.

It is also rich in dietary fibre that is required for a good digestive system, which helps with good skin as well.

Bananas are also moisturizing agents that help soothe dry skin.

Fruits are a great help in achieving that glowing, radiant and healthy skin you desire. Let go of those chemical-laden skincare products and stick with fruits that guarantee your desired skin naturally and at a low cost.

To boost your health and wellbeing, here are fruits you should not miss.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE