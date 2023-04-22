No one forgets a good man! The gongs are dictating the tune, the pulsating gyration towards a big event on the 29th of April, 2023, the 70th birthday of the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga.

The high society is already bubbling, with daily tributes that tell of the exploits, encounters and generosity of the man known to many as the ‘spirit of Africa’.

No one can boast of having the details of what the celebration would look like, but from indications, something is in the offing as friends and well-wishers are putting ears on the ground to scrape any form of information regarding the big day. With or without a party, the many touched by the unrivalled kindness of the businessman are already celebrating.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE