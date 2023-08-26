Respondents are students of Sharon Rose Schools and College, Gedu Estate, Saki, Oyo State.

Musbaudeen Azeezat

Nigeria as a country affected me due to the unstable economy. Parents are labouring so just to provide the basic needs of their children. Resources are now costly due to fuel subsidy. I don’t think my education can go further again in a private school because of high cost of school fees. My prayer is that I should not drop out of private school and God should show us mercy in Nigeria.

Ogunrinde Victor

The economy of Nigeria is affecting me in the area of security in our community. It is very hard to get to school because of high transport fare. My parents are finding it difficult to provide for my educational needs. I get to government hospital for treatment and I have to pay high bill for treatment.

Oluwasola Kabirat

The incessant rise in the price of fuel has really affected me in the area of transportation as I have to trek kilometres after school. My parents also complain of constant rise in price of stationaries and school fees which are becoming practically unbearable.





Adesina Maxwell

The Nigerian economy is doing poorly and there is no hope that it will improve soon. Things are getting unbearable for people. It has not been easy for my parents to buy food stuff not to even talk of paying my school fees, but I still believe things will soon get better.

Gbadegesin Ifeoluwa

The removal of fuel subsidy and the drastic increase in the price of commodities have made life unbearable. The available money can hardly cater for the needs of my family. I hardly get what I want as my parents only give me what I need.

Muhammed Amidat

My parents pay for high cost of goods and services, huge transport fare, and buying of stationeries at high rate. To pay my school fees become more difficult for my parents. May God turn our worst to best in Nigeria.

Oladokun Raphael

The economy of Nigeria has affected our feeding. Hunger, starvation is decreasing the population gradually. Constant increase in cost of transport fare is not left out. The economy has also affected the health sector due to poor medical services in various hospitals. This has led to poor and stagnant development of the country in areas like education, technology, commerce and industry. It is very hard to live in this time.

Babalola Victoria

Gone are the days when government sponsored students and education was free. Nowadays, my parents struggle to send me to school. Transportation has become very high as a result of the rise in the price of petrol. With the present state of the economy, the price of books has become so high that it is unbearable! Despite the inflation, salaries are not increased. My education is already affected.

Afolabi Winner

Fear of insecurity makes us unable to focus in class. Due to inflation in the price of commodities, we lack many essential school materials. Scarcity of fuel hinders us from arriving at school on time. To worsen the matter, our parents are complaining about cost of buying educational materials.

Oladeji Faith

Nigeria’s economy is getting worse day by day. As a student in SSS3, the proprietor just informed us that the subvention of given to WAEC and the NECO has just been removed, meaning that our payment for external exams is going to increase. Not only that, at home the provision mum buys has reduced. My payment of school fees has also been affected.

