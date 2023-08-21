Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has debunked report that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.

Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC) Yunusa Tanko made the clarification during Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Monday.

This comes hours after the news made rounds with regard to what seemed like a merger among the three main opposition PDP, NNPP, and LP.