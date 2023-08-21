Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has debunked report that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.
Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC) Yunusa Tanko made the clarification during Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Monday.
This comes hours after the news made rounds with regard to what seemed like a merger among the three main opposition PDP, NNPP, and LP.
“When you talk about merger, it means that political party from different parts of the country submit their document to INEC and then they will be pronounced as a new political party and that isn’t obtainable at the moment.
“So, the merger is out of the question technically. But, when you talk about the discussion of the possible working alliance with the political party – very true, that is very possible,” he was quoted as saying by Channels TV.
Recall Obi emerged third behind Bola Tinubu of the APC and second-placed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to the final declaration by National Electoral Commission (INEC).
While Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) on the other hand came a distant fourth.
Having rejected the election outcome, both Atiku and Obi took Tinubu to court challenging his victory, with the tribunal reserving judgement in the suits after the parties concerned concluded their arguments and submitted their final written addresses while awaiting a date for Tribunal verdict on the case.
