Tuwo is the indigenous and main meal of the Northern region of Nigeria. It is quite simple to make and it is also a welcoming meal to visitors. Tuwo is made from either corn flour, called tuwo masara or rice flour, tuwo shinkafa.
Tuwo is a good source of carbohydrate, providing energy for the body. It also contains some fiber, which aids digestion
Kuka is usually the soup prepared to accompany tuwo. It is prepared from powdered baobab leaves, and often cooked with meat and spices. It is particularly high in Vitamin C, which supports the immune system and helps with iron absorption. Kuka soup also contains antioxidants that contribute to overall health and well-being.
Together, tuwo and kuka soup can provide a balanced food with carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.
Ingredients for Tuwo masara
- Cornmeal
- Water
Ingredients for Tuwo shinkafa
- Local rice (not per-boiled rice)
- Water
Ingredients for Kuka soup
- Kuka (baobab grounded leaves)
- Meat, fish, or vegetables
- Onions
- Garlic
- Spices (salt, pepper, seasoning cubes and any other preferred seasonings)
- Palm oil (by choice)
How to make Tuwo Masara
- Grind maize
- Sieve to remove chaff
- Add lukewarm water to cornmeal, make into paste
- Boil water in a pot
- Pour cornmeal paste into boiling water
- Stir to avoid lumps
- Cover pot, allow to cook
- Add powdered cornmeal and stir steadily
- Add little quantity of hot water
- Allow it to cook
- Stir steadily to make smooth
- Make into small balls using small calabash rubbed with oil
Direction for making Tuwo Shinkafa
- Wash rice thoroughly and ensure all stones are removed
- Soak rice for at least ten hours before cooking,
- Rinse
- Put in a pot and boil on low heat
- Ensure it boils till it becomes mashed
- Stir the pudding steadily
- Add water in little quantity
- Stir steadily to make it smooth
- Make into small balls using small calabash rubbed with oil
Directions for making Kuka soup
- Wash meat, put in pot and place on fire
- Boil meat and all the needed spices for thirty minutes
- Clean smoked dried fish with lukewarm water
- Add to meat stock on fire
- Allow to cook for three minutes
- Remove meat and fish from sauce after cooking
- Add kuka powder and mix well using spoon or spatula to avoid lumps
- Season to taste and put in back meat and fish
- Add little palm oil
- Allow to cook for three minutes and leave to simmer
- Serve with either tuwo masara or tuwo shinkafa
Enjoy your meal.
Photo: Internet
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Before Appeal Court determines Atiku, Obi, Tinubu’s fate
Since Nigeria became a sovereign country, 10 presidential contests have taken place, producing seven winners; Presidents Shehu Shagari (1979-1983), Moshood Abiola, (the only one not officially sworn in), Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Umaru Yar’Adua (2007-2010), Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015), Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) and the incumbent, Bola Tinubu (May 29, 2023-date...….…
Niger coup: Tinubu in meeting with Touray, Abubakar, Ribadu
President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS as efforts intensify to resolve the logjam caused by the recent military coup in Niger Republic...……
Oyo state govt releases Omituntun bus intracity, intercity routes, fares
As part of palliative measures to cushion the effects of naira and fuel scarcity on residents of Oyo State, the State government has rolled out the fares and list of intercity and intracity routes of Omituntun Buses.....…
Obi debunks rumoured merger talks with Atiku, Kwankwaso
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has debunked report that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.……
FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons
The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…
EDITORIAL: Herdsmen’s renewed onslaught on communities
LAST week, a newly-wed couple were killed and another person injured when suspected herders attacked BECO Comprehensive Secondary School in Kwi, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. ..…