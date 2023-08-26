Tuwo is the indigenous and main meal of the Northern region of Nigeria. It is quite simple to make and it is also a welcoming meal to visitors. Tuwo is made from either corn flour, called tuwo masara or rice flour, tuwo shinkafa.

Tuwo is a good source of carbohydrate, providing energy for the body. It also contains some fiber, which aids digestion

Kuka is usually the soup prepared to accompany tuwo. It is prepared from powdered baobab leaves, and often cooked with meat and spices. It is particularly high in Vitamin C, which supports the immune system and helps with iron absorption. Kuka soup also contains antioxidants that contribute to overall health and well-being.

Together, tuwo and kuka soup can provide a balanced food with carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.

Ingredients for Tuwo masara

Cornmeal

Water

Ingredients for Tuwo shinkafa

Local rice (not per-boiled rice)

Water

Ingredients for Kuka soup

Kuka (baobab grounded leaves)

Meat, fish, or vegetables

Onions

Garlic

Spices (salt, pepper, seasoning cubes and any other preferred seasonings)

Palm oil (by choice)





How to make Tuwo Masara

Grind maize

Sieve to remove chaff

Add lukewarm water to cornmeal, make into paste

Boil water in a pot

Pour cornmeal paste into boiling water

Stir to avoid lumps

Cover pot, allow to cook

Add powdered cornmeal and stir steadily

Add little quantity of hot water

Allow it to cook

Stir steadily to make smooth

Make into small balls using small calabash rubbed with oil

Direction for making Tuwo Shinkafa

Wash rice thoroughly and ensure all stones are removed

Soak rice for at least ten hours before cooking,

Rinse

Put in a pot and boil on low heat

Ensure it boils till it becomes mashed

Stir the pudding steadily

Add water in little quantity

Stir steadily to make it smooth

Make into small balls using small calabash rubbed with oil

Directions for making Kuka soup

Wash meat, put in pot and place on fire

Boil meat and all the needed spices for thirty minutes

Clean smoked dried fish with lukewarm water

Add to meat stock on fire

Allow to cook for three minutes

Remove meat and fish from sauce after cooking

Add kuka powder and mix well using spoon or spatula to avoid lumps

Season to taste and put in back meat and fish

Add little palm oil

Allow to cook for three minutes and leave to simmer

Serve with either tuwo masara or tuwo shinkafa

Enjoy your meal.

Photo: Internet

