As part of palliative measures to cushion the effects of naira and fuel scarcity on residents of Oyo State, the State government has rolled out the fares and list of intercity and intracity routes of Omituntun Buses.

Branded under the umbrella of “Sustainable Actions for Economic Recovery” (SAfER), this initiative bolsters the city’s intracity mobility and introduces intercity connectivity, linking Ibadan to various zones.

The Bus Service has unveiled an ambitious expansion of its operations, heralding a new era of transportation convenience for residents of Ibadan.

This message was passed via the Oyo state government’s Twitter page:

Update on SAfER Expanded Bus Service. The Omituntun Bus Service has now expanded its intracity service within Ibadan and includes intercity services from Ibadan to other zones. Sustainable Actions for Economic Recovery… the SAfER way to go! #PacesetterState pic.twitter.com/Ibf3x1hQKa — Oyo State Government (@oyostategovt) August 21, 2023

