How heartbreak inspired my new single, ‘Heaven’ —Ogyny

Music act, Oginni David, popularly known as Oygny, appears to be growing in popularity following the airplay and reviews his latest single has attracted.

The Osun State-born artiste has added to his collection of songs with the release of ‘Heaven’ as the new tune, according to him, is a love story.

“Heaven was inspired by a true story of love. Love is a universal phenomenon and finding it where it is least expected can really be mind-blowing.”

Ogyny further disclosed: “We also have a video for the single and it’s already on YouTube and gradually enjoying airplays.”

Speaking about his experience as a singer, Ogyny told R that despite the lack of proper structure in the industry, he won’t be discouraged.

The singer recalled a bitter experience of losing five-year-old relationship which inspired the new song.

“She [my girlfriend] wanted me to choose another career, because I wasn’t making money yet from entertainment. Then, I was even spending money I made from my side hustle on music but thank God for progress,” added Ogyny.

Speaking about his acting career, Ogyny who has featured in movies and soap operas such as Tinsel, Forbidden, Unbroken, The Men’s Club and Black Val, said that he looked forward to more roles and engagements.

