How Benue can attract private sector — APC chieftain

…Worries over urban renewal, infrastructure decay

Former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Godwin Ityoachimin, has stated actions to take for the state to attract private sector.

He called for urgent urban renewal of major cities in the state as part of efforts to galvanise the Organised Private Sector (OPS) there.

Ityoachimin, a retired federal director from the ministry of works, who is warming up to contest the governorship election again in 2027, noted that the lack of action by the government to engage in sustainable infrastructural development, including urban renewal, had made Benue unattractive to private investors.

He made the remarks during an interactive session with members of the Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) in Abuja at the weekend.

Ityoachimin, Estate Surveyor and Valuer, said it was disheartening to see how the state government had glided over genuine priorities of upgrading the infrastructural development of the state capital- Makurdi; Gboko, Otukpo and other towns.

The APC chieftain explained, “The direct interpretation of these cities’ imagery conveys squalor, filthiness, poverty and decay.

“By February, 2026, the state will be marking its Golden Jubilee and what you see does not reflect what should be. Should the people wait for eternity to test good life? The answer is no.

“In fact, the entire state needs urban regeneration and firm administration of land allocation and titles. This will help to attract private participation in the physical development of the state.

“This is just one aspect of the many development drives required to position the state for investment inflows and growth.

“The other key ones include intervention in agriculture, education, skill acquisition and political inclusiveness.”

He recommended that as the ‘Food Basket of the Nation’, a proper agri-business-oriented mechanised farming practice must be introduced to fully maximise the state’s comparative advantage in the sector.

“This requires the state government buying off farm produce from the farmers and selling to industries through boards such that farmers will not lose.

“This will lead to the springing up of cottage processing industries and mechanisation across all communities in the state”, he said.

Ityoachimin decried the Benue’s lack of clear-cut plans to address most of the challenges confronting the people, especially lack of economic opportunities for advancement.

For example, he suggested that education in the state required urgent intervention, adding that while other progressive states were aligning more with science education, Benue continued to promote Philosophy, Sociology, Anthropology and such other courses that would not support growth and development in the 21st century.

According to him, it is about time the state promotes science and technology education for transformation, noting, “Our young people have the natural capacity to excel in anything they choose to do.

“Everyone is taken aback as no consideration is given to prepare these young people for the future that shall be controlled by Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

Ityoachimin further argued that Benue had talented people whose ingenuity could be easily harnessed for the growth of the state.

Citing the case of the investment environment, the former governorship aspirant questioned the approach of the government in promoting commerce, trade and industry, adding that the absence of a Chamber of Commerce and the Free Trade Zone in the state was worrisome.

He stated, “One can not really explain what has prevented the state from activating the Federal Government approval for the Makurdi Free Trade Zone.

“The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is willing to guide the state through this process but the willingness is not there.”

Commenting on insecurity, the 2023 governorship aspirant said the Federal Government must come to terms that the advantages associated with approving state police outweighed the disadvantages.

He stressed that until the state police structure was approved the insecurity in the state and across the country would not abate.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE