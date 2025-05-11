FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration is not focused solely on roads, revealing that not less than N140 billion has been allocated to education in the 2025 budget.

The Minister disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, after inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects, over the weekend in the nation’s capital, Abuja, billed for inauguration to mark President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office anniversary.

Wike who was full of gratitude to the President for his vision, commitment to excellence and strong support, said things were moving on well.

He also assured that all abandoned projects in territory would be completed for the good of the residents and people.

He said, “Things are moving on well, thanks to God. But all this is also because we have strong support from Mr. President. So, be assured that things are going on well. We are very happy.

“You spoke about the project. The House Speaker has told us that 85% of that budget component would focus on completing existing projects, while 15% will be for new projects. But for us, our focus is on completing the ongoing projects.

“A lot of people have asked us to allocate funds to healthcare, education, and other areas.

“First of all, there are also projects ongoing in the health sector. So, when they say projects, it doesn’t mean only road infrastructure.

“Education and healthcare are part of the ongoing projects, particularly in education.

“If you see the number of schools being renovated, you’ll understand that education has a significant allocation in the budget, not less than 100 to 140 billion.

“Our intention is not to award new projects but to complete the existing ones. Let them not be abandoned.

“What I’ve seen is that people want to be the ones awarding new projects. That’s not our intention. Government is a continuum.

“Public funds, people’s taxes, have been paid, and we use them to complete projects.

“All those abandoned projects will be brought back to the people. What I’ve seen in people is that because you come and say, ‘Oh, let me be the one awarding the new projects’ That’s not our intention.

“Our intention is, this is what we saw. Government is a continuum. The public funds, people’s taxes have been paid, and we use it. So complete it. We’re not here to say, ‘Oh, why do I award this? Why do I not award that?’ That is not our intention. All those hopes that were lost, we have to bring them back to the people.”

