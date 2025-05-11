Regional devt commissions, step towards restructuring — Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State and the lawmaker representing Ogun East at the Senate, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has identified the recently inaugurated Regional Development Commissions by President Bola Tinubu as a giant step towards the restructuring of Nigeria and entrenching true federalism.

The Senator who stated this while delivering the 99th Birthday Lecture in honour of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), said the newly created commissions would accelerate infrastructural development, stimulate economic activities, and improve social welfare in their respective geopolitical zones.

According to the former governor, the commissions would address long-standing demands for power devolution, especially from southern States.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, “A Strong United Yoruba Race as Panacea for Reviving Vanishing Yoruba Values and Culture,” the Senator noted that the call for restructuring has faced resistance due to misconceptions, but maintained that restructuring remains critical for national unity and sustainable development.

He said, “Restructuring Nigeria in a way that earns the buy-in of all may not be as fast as some desire, but the benefits will come, fostering unity and cohesion.”

He called on all the socio-political groups across Nigeria, including Afenifere, to collaborate with like-minded groups, to build consensus and translate shared aspirations into political realities.

Daniel, however, expressed optimism that the bold steps taken by President Tinubu towards developing Nigeria would soon yield positive results, listing the areas of reforms to include: electoral reforms, judicial independence, and devolution of powers.

Speaking, the former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, stressed the urgent need to institutionalise true federalism in the country, which will allow sub-national units to harness their resources and develop at their own pace.

He called for a radical rethinking of governance, starting with structural changes.

Mimiko described federalism as a “win-win” for all regions, adding that with the Yoruba’s cultural and political homogeneity, the Southwest can lead the way in development and value preservation.

Mimiko said, “God has endowed every region with resources. With restructuring, competition among sub-nationals will lead to rapid development,”

He warned against the increasing security threats in the Southwest, stressing the need for urgent action from governors in the region.

“Our physical environment is under assault — kidnappings, land grabs, killings — these must be addressed urgently,” he stated.

He called for a return to the progressive ideals of Awoism, which he described as the Yoruba’s default political ideology, while urging leaders to prioritise massive investment in human capital development.

He said priority should be given to education and health, as a way of preserving Yoruba values and ensuring future prosperity.

