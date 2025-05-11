The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), has disclosed that the shoes and garments factory in Aba with the capacity to produce 1,500 shoes per day, and a tannery set to open in Kano, can fully meet the uniform needs of the paramilitary agencies in Nigeria.

In addition to producing shoes and garments, the factory can create more jobs, support local industries, and reduce Nigeria’s dependency on imports.

Already, the Aba factory has created over 300 direct jobs, and the new leather, shoe, and garment factory launching in three months will create an additional 340 direct jobs and over 1,500 indirect jobs.

The Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh affirmed this during during a courtesy visit by the Chief Executive Officer of Erojim Investments Limited, Dr. Jimmy Ntuen in Abuja.

Dr. Ewalefoh said that the Aba-based shoe and garment factory, alongside a tannery (leather processing facility) set to open in Kano, will significantly reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imports.

“With the Aba shoe and garment factory capable of producing 1,500 shoes per day, and a tannery set to open in Kano, we are confident that Nigeria can fully meet the uniform needs of our paramilitary agencies.

“This is not just about producing shoes and garments – it’s about creating jobs, supporting local industries, and reducing our dependency on imports in line with the President’s directive to patronize made-in-Nigeria goods,” Dr. Ewalefoh said.

Dr. Ntuen also emphasised that the quality of shoes produced at the factory is comparable with global brands, affirming the potential of Nigerian craftsmanship when adequately supported.

Furthermore, the ICRC said that the Federal Government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative in the shoe and garment factory under the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) is capable of meeting a substantial part of the uniform needs of Nigeria’s paramilitary agencies.

This development follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive on the procurement of locally produced goods, a key component of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

