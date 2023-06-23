More fresh facts have been trailing the tragic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submarine as a lady identified as Azmeh Dawood revealed how her nephew, Suleman Dawood died in the deep-sea journey to the Titanic wreckage.

According to her, the deceased student was “terrified” about embarking on the journey.

She said Dawood also informed a relative that he “wasn’t very up for it” but went on the excursion anyway because it happened over Father’s Day weekend, and his dad Shazada, whom he wanted to please, was passionate about the sunken ocean liner.

“I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath… It’s been crippling, to be honest,” Azmeh Dawood told BBC.

“I feel disbelief,” she added following an announcement from US Coast Guard Rear

Admiral John Mauger that underwater debris found Thursday was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel”.

Azmeh, who is Shahzada’s older sister, also said she was fixated on international media coverage of the search for Titan this week.

“I feel like I’ve been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you’re counting down to,” she told NBC News.

“I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them.”

Mauger’s announcement Thursday came hours after the Coast Guard alerted the public that a deep-sea remotely operated vehicle had made a discovery along the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.

“The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families,” Mauger told reporters gathered in Boston.

“On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families.”





