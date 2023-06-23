The Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday, June 22, marked her 40th anniversary and 26th convocation ceremony, respectively.

At the event, notable Nigerians including the former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and others were honoured with honorary doctorate degree.

Below is the list of all the awardees:

1. His Excellency, Mr. Babatunde Raji FASHOLA, SAN, CON, will be awarded Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Urban and Rural Community Development and Youth Empowerment)



2. Dr. John Olukayode FAYEMI, CON will be awarded Honorary Doctor of Letters (Human Rights, National Integration and African Security Development)



3. Rt. Hon. Olufemi Hakeem GBAJABIAMILA, CFR, will be awarded Honorary Doctor of Law (Education, Community and National Development)



4. Dr. (MRS.) Claudiana Ibijoke SANWO-OLU will be awarded Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Child Healthcare, Environmental Development and Women Empowerment)



5. HRM. Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola ELEGUSHI, Kusenla III, will be awarded Honorary Doctor of Arts (Broadcasting, Community Integration and Human Rights Advocate)



6. Prof. Daniel Kolawole OLUKOYA will be awarded Honorary Doctor of Science (Genetics and Biotechnology)



7. HRM. Oba (Dr) Sulaiman Adeshina Raji, ASHADE 1 will be awarded Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Grassroots Development)



8. Her Excellency, Princess Victoria Adejoke ORELOPE-ADEFULIRE







9. Professor Dapo Folorunsho ASAJU, Department of Religions and Peace Studies for Distinguished Professorship



10. Professor Babajide Olufemi ELEMO of the Department of Biochemistry for Distinguished Professorship



11. Prof. Folabi Olumide for Posthumous Recognition.

