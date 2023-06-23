The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has raised alarm that scammers are on the prowl again, targeting top management of the Administration to create accounts on social media to defraud people.

This was contained in a statement signed by Director Reform Coordination and Service Improvement FCTA, Dr Jumai Ahmadu in Abuja.

The statement says unscrupulous persons create social media accounts in the name of senior staff of the administration, with the intent to use such accounts to lure unsuspecting members of the public into fake employment or contract offers.

According to the statement, within 24 hours, two LinkedIn accounts were created by the scammers using the name of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adesola Olusade, while the second one used the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmed.

The statement warns the public not to respond to calls for tender, adding that neither the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade nor the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Ahmed has a LinkedIn account.

