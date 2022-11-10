Hoodlums set INEC office on fire in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Iyana Mortuary area of Abeokuta, the state capital, has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.

Tribune Online learnt that the incident happened at about 1.00 am, on Thursday morning when the hoodlums scaled on the fence into the premises of the commission.

Information had it that the hoodlums soaked loaves of bread in a petroleum product, ignited it, and threw it into the building.

The fire was reported to have affected the Commission’s store, conference room, and Registration Area Officer’s office.

The security guard manning the INEC office, identified as Azeez Hamzat, was said to have put a distress call through to the necessary authorities about the incident.

It was gathered that the Police at Ibara Division contacted, while Fire Fighters also raced to the scene to put out the fire.

Tribune Online learnt that non-sensitive materials were affected in the incident, however, there were reports that no life was lost.





When contacted the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye, described the development as shocking.

He said, “It is correct that our office was set on fire. The police are investigating. I do not know what to say. I’m in shock myself. We called the police and other security agencies at night. The fire brigade put the situation under control. The level of damage is still being assessed.

“It is very shocking and untoward. Security agencies are doing their very best. We are meeting again later today to come up with other strategies (toward securing our facilities).”