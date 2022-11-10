 Unions shut down aviation agencies over FG’s plan to demolish offices

Aviation unions have locked up all aviation agencies to protest the federal government’s plan to demolish the head offices of the aviation agencies at the Murtala Muhammed Airport over the plan to raise the airport to an aerotropolis status.

Following the government announcement, all the unions consisting of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN)) and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) as early as 7 am mobilized all workers of the agencies to hold the anti demolition rally.

The agencies to be affected are; the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The union’s position centered around why a government that will leave office in six months’ time has no right to embark on such a project knowing that it cannot be completed.

As of the time of filing this report, the unions and all the workers have taken over the entrances leading to the two agencies preventing the workers from accessing their offices.