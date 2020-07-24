Holmes, Davido team up for new ‘Love’ single

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Holmes, who is currently trending on social media and radio stations has teamed up with ace musician, Davido, to release a new single titled ‘Love’.

Holmes, real names Umughare Prosper, hails from Warri, Delta State. Before this collaboration with Davido, Holmes had earlier released a single titled ‘Break it in January’, produced by Mystro, a leading music producer in the country and a widely growing debut music video for the song ‘Magician’, produced by Kel-P, while the music video was directed by Legacy Films.

The music video, ‘Magician’, is an action-packed video filled with non-stop entertainment. Holmes will be releasing an EP as well as his complete album soon. The singer has also already featured YCee, Yung6ix and now the award-winning artiste, Davido.

‘Love’, produced by Speroach, according to Holmes, has shown that he is a busy and hardworking artiste just as he just finished shooting the music video for the song, which will be out in August. The video was directed by Legacy Films.

