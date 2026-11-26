The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Jarrett Tenebe, has reiterated his disdain for the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, openly declaring that he hates the former Anambra governor.

Tenebe made the declaration during an interview on TVC, where he insisted that he neither likes nor supports Obi, arguing that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees his right to express his personal feelings.

Defending his position, the Edo APC chairman said he was entitled to openly communicate his feelings towards anyone under the constitutional provision on freedom of expression.

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He said, “There’s freedom of expression, I know I can express myself, so I don’t hide my feelings. I don’t like Peter Obi. I still maintain it. I don’t like him, and if I don’t like somebody, I hate the person.”

When asked whether the word ‘hate’ was too strong to be used on national television, Tenebe dismissed the concern, describing himself as an extremist who does not believe in taking a middle position.

“No. That is, if the difference between hate and love is what you are saying. That’s being at the middle, I don’t stay at the middle. I’m an extremist. I stay at the extreme,” he said.

He further maintained that his position was a personal choice protected by the Constitution, insisting that there was no constitutional provision preventing anyone from disliking or hating another person.

“I don’t like Peter Obi. I hate him. I have the right to like or hate. The Constitution of Nigeria is clear on freedom of expression. I can express how I feel about somebody. The Constitution does not say don’t hate somebody or you don’t have to hate somebody, so I can decide to hate or like somebody,” he added.

Tenebe had made similar remarks in July 2025 while defending Governor Monday Okpebholo’s position that Obi should notify the Edo State Government before visiting the state.

At the time, the APC chairman claimed that Obi was widely disliked in Edo, including by himself. During a subsequent interview on TVC, he also ruled out withdrawing his earlier comments.

“The opposite of hate is love. If I don’t love you, I hate you,” he had said.

Tenebe’s latest comments have again brought his public criticism of the former Anambra governor into focus.