This year, ‘Turn it up X’ will shock everyone — Big B

ROTIMI IGE caught up with gospel minister, Bolaji Olanrewaju, also known as Big B, recently where he spoke on what should be expected from his ‘Turn It Up’ concert, now in its tenth year.

It’s the tenth year for ‘Turn it up’. Tell us about your experiences thus far.

It has been an interesting journey. Though full of challenges, I have enjoyed every step. We thank God to be able to come this far. 10 years of amazing events filled with God’s glory.

What particular challenges/testimonies can you remember?

I remember starting out and we needed a major sponsor. I was told it was impossible to get corporate sponsors but God proved that theory wrong. We are not talking about audio sponsors but real company support. Now, 10 years on, they are still sponsoring, even in this present pandemic.

What should people expect from this first virtual edition?

All that they experience in all our past editions brought into the comfort of their own space. It’s going to be an online experience like none other. All the guests are reached out to form one production set and the raffle draws, and random gifts will also be given.

What should fans expect from you moving forward in 2020?

We trust God to bring us through 2020 fit, hale and hearty. We will pick it up then.

How has the pandemic affected you?

It’s been all shades of good and bad, certainly, the lack of inflow has been challenging, not being able to provide our services in the event field. I miss the feel of the stage and the energy of a physical gathering, but the good thing is my body got time to rest and reset. I also got a good time with the family and plenty of time to study new ideas and concepts.

Do you think gospel artistes are coping positively with the COVID-19 pandemic? What can be done to ameliorate their challenges?

Truth is that like in all other industries, they are facing tough and mind-boggling challenges, but artistes generally are learning the art and culture of the digital space and many are benefiting from it.

