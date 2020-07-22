Ngige, Faleke throw caution to wind, throw tantrum in the public

The political supremacy war within the ranks and files of the All Progressive Congress (APC) took a new turn on Tuesday, as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon. Abiodun Faleke threw caution to the wind during the investigative hearing into the allegation bothering on arbitrary breach of the Presidential directive on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and other government agencies by the Minister’, as they threw tantrum at each other.

Trouble started after Hon. Faleke queried the rationale behind the Minister’s decision to castigate the NSITF management whom he described as politicians without following the laid down procedure by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (oSGF).

Hon. Faleke said: As a politician, we all labour for this party – APC, apologies to those who are not APC members. And you alluded to it that some of the management staff are also politicians. Will you say it is right to have also castigated them in the media, damaging their reputation rather than following the process laid down by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for you to have taken this action?

“I also want to make this statement finally that, you are a former Governor by the grace of God, you are also a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I also want to ask that you served as the first tenure as a Minister, Mr. Minister this is your second tenure, will you say that your appointment by Mr. President was based on your being a member of the party or because of your personality, or because of your performance for the President at the last election? Because if you look at the result, you will discover that in your Local Government you scored 2,202 for the President while the PDP scored 17,000.”

In a swift response to Hon. Faleke’s poser, the Minister who described him as his younger brother, said: Excerpts:

Ngige: Like my junior brother, they said you are up to 60, I don’t know.

Faleke: I’m 60-plus

Ngige: So you are near my age but I’m 7 years older than you. I’m sure I’m the same age with your mentor in Lagos – Asiwaju and I was a Governor with him at the centre, he was a Senator, I was a Senator, I’m two time Senator, he is not a tow time Senator.

Faleke: But he won all his elections very well.

Ngige: No problem with that. Just like you won your own in Kogi State very well and you are now the Deputy Governor and Governor of Kogi State.

Faleke: Mr Minister please respond.

Ngige: I’ve responded, you yab me, I yab you 10 times. I’m a Lagos boy, you are just a small boy in Lagos. Look at this boy, Mushin boy talking to a VI boy, I live in Victoria Island. Look at this bush boy from Kogi o. You are not serious, just go, I no get time for you. Kilo nse e (what’s wrong with you)?

