The High Court of Lagos State, sitting at Osborne, presided over by Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin, on Thursday issued an order for the arrest of the embattled Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Ilupeju, Lagos, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya.
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The judge directed the police to arrest Odukoya anywhere he is sighted and bring him to court.
Details later…
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