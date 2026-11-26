The High Court of Lagos State, sitting at Osborne, presided over by Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin, on Thursday issued an order for the arrest of the embattled Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Ilupeju, Lagos, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya.

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The judge directed the police to arrest Odukoya anywhere he is sighted and bring him to court.

Details later…