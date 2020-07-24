Akaycentric hits the airwaves with new song ‘Tell Me’

Popular Afro-pop musician, Akinola Olumuyiwa Oshodi, popularly known as Akaycentric, is set to release a new song entitled ‘Tell Me’.

The song, produced by veteran music producer, Spellz, is a love song with a mix of Afro-beats.

According to the artiste, the song is applicable in all romantic relationships today because it basically talks about love and also reminds the parties in a romantic relationship to profess love to one another.

Akaycentric has been in the music industry for a while now and has done several songs with top artistes in the country.

Some of his previous songs include “Parachute’, ‘Loving you’, ‘Addicted’ featuring Ice Prince,‘Wait’ featuring Runtown (remix), ‘Eyes on you’ featuring Patoranking, to mention a few.

Also, while talking about the present situation of the Nigerian music industry, he explained that artistes are discovered every day and in a quest to be the talk of the town, most artistes don’t work on their song content.

He made it known that one thing that stands him out as an artiste is his ability to carefully write his lyrics and get the best hands to work with in terms of production.

