IGP warns officers against extra judicial killings, torture, extortion

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday, warned officers of the force, to embrace professionalism as the law demands as well as shun illegal arrest, extrajudicial killings, torture and extortion in the country or face unforgivable sanction.

Adamu, made his feelings known through the Assistant Inspector General Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 13, Mr Danmalam Mohammed, during a media briefing to commence activities at the Zone Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra state.

While appreciating the State Governor, Willie Obiano’s giant strides in the area of security, the AIG urged police officers posted to the zone to ensure that effective policing is brought closer to the people.

One of the community leader in the area and a business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, on his part during the parley, expressed happiness that people of the area will no longer go through the burden of transporting themselves to Umuahia, Abia State for their cases.

He enjoined the police to shun what they called heartlessness, brutality, unwarranted arrest or excessive and illegal use of force against civilians.

Arthur Eze further harped on the need for police to shun intimidation or verbal abuse and false allegations among other acts of victimization and enjoined the citizens to see the police as friends of the civilians.

While commending IGP Adamu for the new inaugurated zone in his state, he called on President Mohammed Buhari to site more infrastructural facilities that would uplift the living standard of the people of the zone.

