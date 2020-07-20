Heavy rainfall claims two lives, properties destroyed in Gombe

By Ishola Michael - Gombe

Two people have been confirmed dead while property worth millions of naira were destroyed in some parts of Gombe metropolis due to early morning heavy rainfall on Monday that lasted for several hours.

The downpour which started at about 5 am on Monday left in its wake flash flood that also swept away houses and livestock in worst hit areas like Shamaki and Dawaki quarters of Gombe metropolis.

Other areas affected by the heavy rainfall include Idi, BCGA, Bagadaza, Pantami and Bye pass quarters where the victims were seen counting their losses aftermath of the heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has sympathised with the victims of the flood disaster which wreaked havoc in some parts of the state capital and other communities in the state.

In a statement, the governor particularly expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of those who lost their lives as a result of the flood just as he also sympathized with all those who lost their properties and other valuable material resources.

The governor has since sent a delegation led by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau to visit and inspect the affected areas to see where the government can urgently come in to bring succour to the affected victims of the Disaster.

He also ordered the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant bodies to immediately move in and undertake an on the spot assessment of the level of devastation, assuring of his administration’s commitment towards the wellbeing of the citizenry.

The governor, however, urged the people to heed to flash flood warnings and avoid flood-prone areas as a preventive measure.

The deputy governor has since visited the affected areas, including Jekadafari, Gadar Bello Sabon Kudi, Kasuwar Mata, Opposite GSU and BCGA, where the impact of the flood was more devastating.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Hussaina Goje who conducted the deputy governor and his team round the affected areas, said that her ministry is already doing everything possible to determine the extent of damage and the number of people affected.

Members of the delegation include Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi; Commissioners for Works, Information, Women Affairs and other government functionaries as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

 

