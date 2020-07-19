Big Brother Naija season five begins, breaks the internet

A few hours ago, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, came back on screens with the promise of glitz, drama, controversies and premium entertainment.

Now in its fifth season and aptly themed ‘Lockdown edition’, the show commenced with a live show hosted as usual by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who unveiled the twenty new housemates to be kept in the Big Brother house for 10weeks. The housemates were ushered into a newly remodelled house which has also sent tongues wagging about its splendour.

This year, the organisers and the show’s main sponsor, Betway, have promised an edition filled with twists and a lot of drama.

The show has kept social media buzzing already as usual and Nigerians have already started comments about their favourite housemates.

A busty Dorothy broke the internet immediately she came on the show, while two ‘Marlians’ represented, a Prince from the East, the youngest contestant, Nengi, 22; a rapper from Lagos among others, have had fans of the show talking non stop about the drama that is to come.

Housemates will compete for an N85million winner-takes-all prize and the much converted BBNaija winner tag.

