Nollywood star Halima Abubakar has made a triumphant return to the spotlight, sharing radiant photos of herself on social media and declaring that it’s time to embrace new beginnings.

After a challenging four years battling an undisclosed ailment that kept her away from the limelight, Abubakar is now exuding positivity and strength.

In the latest Instagram post, Abubakar dazzled in a chic black outfit, radiating confidence and resilience.

She expressed her newfound outlook on life, emphasising that she’s leaving behind the sadness and explanations of the past. From now on, she’s committed to speaking only when necessary, focusing on her journey forward.

Just a few days earlier, Abubakar took to Instagram to express gratitude for overcoming her tough times, sharing more photos to showcase her remarkable transformation. Her recent appearance defies the challenges she faced, affirming her resolve to move forward with grace and confidence.

In 2022, Abubakar’s health struggles led to speculation and concern among her fans and the entertainment industry. While rumors swirled about her condition, including allegations of battling an autoimmune disease, Abubakar remained resilient.

She would later share her medical report to dispel misconceptions, though some skeptics dismissed it.

Throughout her ordeal, Abubakar’s family stood by her side, advocating for her well-being and urging privacy. Despite the challenges, she remained determined to overcome adversity and reclaim her rightful place in Nollywood.

ALSO READ: Condemnations trail reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir despite court order