The Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA) have strongly condemned Governor Abba Yusuf’s decision to dissolve the Kano Emirate and reinstate Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano, defying a court order.

The group also criticized the governor for issuing an arrest warrant for the deposed Emir Ado Bayero, calling it an act of executive overreach, an assault on Kano’s cultural heritage, and a call to anarchy.

In a statement signed by Dr. Abu Musa, ASJA described the governor’s actions as a violation of the rule of law and a threat to the stability and peace of Kano State and Nigeria. The statement read:

“In a shocking display of executive overreach, Governor Abba Yusuf has taken the extraordinary step of dissolving the Kano Emirate, reinstating Emir Sanusi despite a valid court order, and issuing an arrest warrant for the deposed Emir Ado Bayero.

This brazen move is a clear attempt to subvert the rule of law, silence opposition voices, and impose the governor’s will through executive fiat.

“The Kano Emirate is an institution that has been a cornerstone of the state’s cultural and traditional heritage for centuries. Its dissolution is a reckless and arbitrary move that will have far-reaching consequences for the people of Kano State.

The Emirate has played a vital role in promoting peace, stability, and cultural preservation, and its abolition is a direct attack on the cultural identity of the Kano people.

“Furthermore, the reinstatement of Emir Sanusi despite a court order to the contrary is a clear attempt to subvert the legal process and impose the governor’s will through executive decree.

This is a grave affront to the principles of justice and the rule of law, and it sets a dangerous precedent for the future.

“The issuance of an arrest warrant for Emir Ado Bayero is equally disturbing, as it represents a clear attempt to silence opposition voices and punish those who dare to challenge the governor’s authority.

This is a gross abuse of power and a clear violation of Emir Bayero’s fundamental rights.

“The controversy surrounding the Kano Emirate has already begun to affect the state’s economy. Investors are wary of investing in a state plagued by political instability and cultural tensions.

The tourism industry, which relies heavily on the emirate’s cultural attractions, is suffering significantly.”

The group advised the governor to reconsider his actions, respect the legal process, uphold the rights of all individuals, and preserve the cultural heritage of the people of Kano State before it is too late.

The statement concluded, “We also call on the relevant authorities to intervene and address this situation, which has the potential to destabilize the peace and security of the nation.”