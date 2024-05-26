CLERICS of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Ijesa North, have advised parents to reassess their child-raising methods, stressing the importance of family in rebuilding Nigeria.

This guidance was issued in a communique from the 12th Annual Synod which was held at Ijeda Ijesa, Oriade Local Government, Osun State, released by synod secretary, Very Rev. Sunday Ajiboye and signed by Bishop Timothy Olatunji.

Under the theme “Arise and Build”, the synod emphasised proactive steps for nation-building, echoing the sentiments of the national anthem.

“Every parent should revisit the kind of training given to their children as this marks the beginning of rebuilding our nation since it is said that charity begins at home. In view of the theme of synod, there is a clarion call for an intentional action towards nation building,” the communique read in part.

The synod which was held between May 17 to 19, further lamented Nigeria’s challenges, highlighting unaffordable basic needs and insecurity spate. It underscored the pivotal role of parental training in shaping the youth who will shape the nation.

Also, the synod extended congratulations to Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his 64th birthday and applauded his infrastructural progress.

