THE Bishop of the Diocese of Ibadan North, The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Williams Aladekugbe has given succor to Nigerians by assuring them that the present calamities facing the country will soon fade away.

The bishop gave the admonition message during the opening ceremony of the 2nd session of the 9th synod held at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The message was contained in the press release issued and signed by the Diocesan Communicator, Comrade Ayoade Olugbemiga shortly after the opening ceremony of the synod.

Aladekugbe assured the congregation and Nigerians at large that the present calamities facing the country, which include insecurity of life and property, poverty, inflation, hunger, selfishness, corruption, hatred, and injustice are seasonal and ephemeral will soon disappear.

The clergy urged religious leaders to lead by example, and de-emphasise worldly materials but lay much emphasis on spiritual development, salvation, and love for one another.

In his synod opening sermon, the invited Bishop of Ika diocese, Right Reverend Godfrey Ekpenisi, a guest preacher asked the congregation, who is on the Lord’s side? According to him, features of not being at the Lord’s side include lust for wealth, involvement in ritual activities, being crazy for fashion and nakedness, homosexuality, but to be on the Lord’s side, we should understand God’s work and salvation, belief in Holy scriptures and do away with sins.

Finally, the guest preacher called on all to be born again, have faith in God, have spiritual, love, prayers, and praise connections.

The synod was comprised of the houses of bishop, clergy, and laity to discuss and make decisions on the issues affecting the diocese.

