Gunmen kidnap Catholic bishop, driver in Imo

Gunmen in Imo State have abducted the Catholic Auxiliary Archbishop of Owerri, Moses Chikwe.

The abduction reportedly took place at about 8 pm on Sunday, December 27, along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The victim is expected to take over from the diocesan archbishop, A.J.V Obinna, when he retires in 2021.

Chikwe was kidnapped along with his driver in his car.

The victim’s car was later on found in front of the archdiocesan headquarters in Owerri.

Orlando Ikeokwu, police PRO, in Imo said he had not received any official complaint on the incident.

However, according to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, has detailed tactical units of the command to bring back the Catholic bishop from his captors.