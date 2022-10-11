Suspected gunmen attacked the popular Ohaegiri junction, on Tuesday morning, where a middle-aged man driving a Lexus 350 was abducted and his car set ablaze.

An eyewitness said the suspected kidnappers forced out the lone occupant of the Lexus car, into their own getaway vehicle and escaped unchallenged.

A video which has gone viral showed the attacked car, burning by the roadside while motorcycle operators moved freely as if nothing happened in the area.

The Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, could not be reached for an official statement as his mobile phone ranged severally without response.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Popular Crossdresser, James Brown’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Popular controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, has set the Internet ablaze after his sexual intimacy video with a lady surfaced online…

Nigerian Workers Condition Worse Than 10 Years Ago — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged the federal and state governments, and all employers of labour in the country to pursue a decent work agenda…

How Gas Flaring Harms Health, Climate And Environment In Niger Delta Community

For about six decades, oil exploration has been going on in the Niger Delta region. And it has brought spin-offs like gas flaring – which devastates the environment and health of people…

PDP Crisis Will Be Over Soon ― Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed the conviction that the feud within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon become a thing of the past…

Gunmen abduct middle-aged man in Imo





EDITORIAL: Increasing Cases Of Child Molestation

ONE of the societal vices currently signposting the virtual erosion of moral values in Nigeria is the increasing cases of child molestation. Hardly does a day pass without reported incidents of one form of child abuse or the other…