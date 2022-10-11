Gunmen abduct middle-aged man in Imo

By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
Suspected gunmen attacked the popular Ohaegiri junction, on Tuesday morning, where a middle-aged man driving a Lexus 350 was abducted and his car set ablaze.

An eyewitness said the suspected kidnappers forced out the lone occupant of the Lexus car, into their own getaway vehicle and escaped unchallenged.

A video which has gone viral showed the attacked car, burning by the roadside while motorcycle operators moved freely as if nothing happened in the area.

The Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, could not be reached for an official statement as his mobile phone ranged severally without response.

EDITORIAL: Increasing Cases Of Child Molestation

ONE of the societal vices currently signposting the virtual erosion of moral values in Nigeria is the increasing cases of child molestation. Hardly does a day pass without reported incidents of one form of child  abuse or the other…

