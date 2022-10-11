James Brown reacts to leaked sex tape, says ‘I’m sad, depressed, can’t sleep’

Entertainment
By Adam Mosadioluwa

James Brown, popular controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, ehose real name is James Chukwueze Obialor, has reacted to his leaked sexual intimacy video  with a lady which surfaced on the internet on Monday.

The self-acclaimed “Princess of Africa” went viral on the internet after his explicit video with a yet-to-be-identified lady was leaked via Snapchat.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday via his Twitter account,  James Brown said the development has not only cost him sleep, but has also made him depressed and sad. 

He added that he is feeling down and tired.

“For the first time in a long time, I am sad and depressed. I feel down and tired. Is this what it feels like?”

“I can’t sleep well. I am having a bad dream,” he tweeted.

He also posted a snap chat picture with the inscription. “This life is hard ooo” and captioned it with three crying emojis.

James Brown is, however, not the only famous person whose sex tape has made it to the Internet. He joined the likes of BNXN (Buju), Oxlade and Tiwa Savage who have also suffered the same fate in recent times.

