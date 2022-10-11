Popular crossdresser, James Brown’s alleged sex tape leaks online

Popular controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, has set the Internet ablaze after his sexual intimacy video with a lady surfaced online.

The self-acclaimed princess of Africa’s explicit video was leaked on Snapchat currently trending on social media platforms, with netizens stunned by the development.

In the short video, Brown could be seen performing sexual acts with a yet-to-be-unidentified lady, while his face and genitals were on full display.

For a lot of people, this leaked tape answers the question of the sexuality of the socialite which has been a question for a very long time since he came into the limelight.

Although he had in the past stated that he was not gay and that he had a girlfriend, many Nigerians had concluded that the internet personality was part of the LGBT community due to his lifestyle and nature of dressing.

The socialite first came into the limelight some years ago when he was arrested alongside others at a gay party. He, however, became an internet sensation for his infamous statement: “They didn’t caught me” which he said while taking questions from pressmen after his arrest.

James Brown has joined the likes of BNXN(Buju), Oxlade and Tiwa Savage who have had explicit tapes leaked online.