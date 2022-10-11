Transport Commissioners forum worried over rising deaths from boat accidents

The Nigerian Transportation Commissioners Forum (NTCF) have raised an alarm over rising deaths due to the reoccurrence of boat accidents across the country.

Speaking to the Media in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of NTCF, Chinwe Uwaegbute who sympathized with families of victims involved in boat accidents recent times, reassured that the forum would collaborate with relevant stakeholders and agencies to contribute its quota for the good of all.

“The recent boat accident in Ogbaru, Anambra State, is an unfortunate situation that could have been averted if laid down rules and regulations were strictly adhered to.

”You will discover that a boat that is designed to carry 11 passengers for instance is made to take up to 27 passengers, thereby overloading the boat’s capacity.

”The Forum sympathises with Governor Charles Soludo and his State commissioner of Transportation, Patricia Igwebuike on these recent mishaps.

”The forum will collaborate with the state government to ensure regulations and policies and also educate actors within the water transportation to adhere strictly to water regulations and safety procedures.

”The forum is therefore appealing for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to cushion the impact of the challenges faced by victims of this mishap.

It will be recalled that a boat carrying about 85 people capsized recently near a bridge in Anambra state.

The boat is said to have capsized following rising floods in the Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency Bodies confirming a death toll of 76.

Similarly, the Forum has also felicitated residents and governments of states affected by recent flooding in the country.

”We wish to sympathise with the Governors of Kogi, Delta, Anambra, Nasarawa, Edo, Bauchi and Gombe, Yobe and Adamawa among other states and their various commissioners on the flooding incidents.

”This unfortunate incident has resulted in untold suffering and hardship for many Nigerians directly and indirectly.

”We are appealing to the Federal Govern­ment to work with the affected states to ensure that displaced Nigerians can get relief materials and possibly return to normal life,” she added.

The executive secretary urged residents whose dwelling is around water borders to adhere strictly to instructions from emergency and safety agencies.

She also urged relevant agencies to seek better ways for grassroots awareness and Sensitization, which should be done regularly, especially through the rainy season, to avoid such accidents.





