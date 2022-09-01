Growth, development experienced in Epe result of decades of peaceful coexistence ― Sen Abiru

The senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, has said that the growth and development experienced in Epe has been a result of decades of peaceful coexistence among the people of the ancient town.

Senator Abiru made this remark in his goodwill message delivered at the grand finale of the 2022 Kayokayo Festival which was held in the town.

Traditional rulers, led by the Olu of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, prominent sons and daughters of the ancient town, drawn from far and near, among others were in attendance to celebrate the event, with Islamic clerics, artistes, traditionalists, among others from the town displaying their versatilities in entertainment and spiritual affairs.

The Kayo-Kayo festival is the biggest cultural cum religious festival in the Epe division of Lagos State and is celebrated annually.

Kayo-Kayo which literally means “eating to satisfaction,” has enormous tourism potential based on its socio-cultural and economic impact on the community and is widely celebrated by all and sundry a month after the Eid-il-Kabir (Ileya) festival.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Abiru said he was particularly excited about the sustainability of the rich cultural festival over several decades in commemoration of the triumphant arrival of King Kosoko and his subjects in Epe.

This was just Abiru noted that the path of unity and peace chosen by the two sides which is occupied the Ekos and the Ijebus, to live harmoniously for over 177 years was worthy of celebration.

According to him, this has opened doors for the economic and political emancipation of sons and daughters of the ancient town who, he said had made tremendous contributions with landmark achievements and ground-breaking successes in the scheme of things in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

Abiru, therefore, prayed to God for the continued sustenance of peace and progress in the town.





Olu Epe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Adewale, also noted that the festival had always been one of the major boost to the economic, religious and cultural sectors of the community, saying it was a platform to promote the socio-economic activities of the community as, according to the monarch, it has evolved to be interesting and acceptable for the younger generation.

The monarch said that Epe being dominantly a Muslim community, the religious aspect of the festival served as an opportunity to pray for the growth and stability of the community, state and country at large.

Oba Adewale also noted that the festival is a platform to promote the socio-economic activities of the community, adding that the event has evolved to be interesting and acceptable for the younger generation.

The Oloja of Lagos, Abiola Kosoko, in his own remark, said there were many things attached to the festival which meant a lot to the people of Epe and its environs.

“Kayakayo festival is a tradition that is being kept alive in order to continue to enhance the grand entering of King Kosoko into Epe land from Lagos.

“Tonight, the ‘Etufu’ light is going to change face and it is going to be lighted with a gas fire instead of the previous camping fire.

“This festival has always been remembered by everyone in Epe, Lagos Island and some other towns that have connection with the Epe kingdom.

“Kayokayo festival is the only festival that unifies the whole of Epe together and the festival that reminds them about their ancestors most especially King Kosoko,” he stated.

The Coordinator of 2022 Kayokayo Organising Committee, Otunba Gbenga. Abass, who also spoke at the event, described culture as so important, saying that it is the key to development that unlocks the economic potential of any community.

According to him, the annual Kayokayo Festival in Epe is a veritable platform for the celebration of the history, heritage and greatness of the ancient town of Epe in Lagos State.

Nollywood star and descendant of the Kosoko family, who also graced the occasion, Prince Jide Kosoko, spoke on cultural preservation and bemoaned the negative influence on Nigerian youths.

Kosoko lamented that the influence of Western culture had so much polluted Yoruba culture, saying what is now in practice is what they left behind.

“The influence of western culture has so much polluted our own culture to the extent that we are all practising what they handed over to us, we are no longer seeing our own culture and tradition as anything.

‘Youths are no longer willing to speak our local languages which is perhaps the only way they can be able to promote the language and it is only when you preserve the language that you can preserve the culture,” he said.

The week-long event witnessed novelty matches, children’s parties, special Jumaat service, scholarship presentations, job awards and posthumous awards, among others.

Seven Things You Should Put In Your CV

Growth, development experienced in Epe result of decades of peaceful coexistence ― Sen Abiru

EDITORIAL: N136bn For Workers Of Moribund Refineries

Growth, development experienced in Epe result of decades of peaceful coexistence ― Sen Abiru