Seven things you should put in your CV

A resume or curriculum vitae (CV) is one of the keys to getting a job for every job seeker.

Your resume is a brief summary of all that there is about you, especially all that your employer needs to know about you.

However, if you are a job seeker, your resume is very important. This is why you need to pay attention to certain things while writing your CV if you will be constructing it yourself.

Your CV contains detailed information about you, and this should impress your employee.

The labour market is very competitive and you need your resume to stand out amidst others.

This article will give you an insight into what to consider while writing your CV.

1. Your CV format or layout

You don’t want to submit a CV that looks unorganized and too colorful. This is why you must pay attention to the design and layout. Use properly defined formats or layouts that make your CV look presentable. Make sure it is easy to read. You should also ensure it has clear headings, properly organized bullet points, and readable fonts.

2. Your career objective

Your career objective can also be referred to as your personal statement. It is a brief statement of the skills you have mastered in your years of experience, your career goals, and how you intend to help the organisation.

You need to keep it brief, concise, and meaningful. This should attract the attention of your interviewer as soon as they view your resume.

3. Your personal and contact information

This entails every information about you ranging from full name, age, sex, phone number, email address and house address.

This should be as concise and straightforward as possible.





4. Academic history

Your education history must be arranged in chronological order, giving essential details. You need to include your degree name, qualifications, the name of your institution, and the dates you studied and achieved the degree qualification.

5. Core competencies

This is the section where you add your relevant skills. You must make sure these skills are relevant to the job position you are applying for.

This is what makes you stand out amidst other applicants.

List your soft or hard skills in order of mastery to attract your interviewer. It shows how well you fit for the role.

6. Employment experiences

This is your employment history so far. This is the section where you outline your previous work experiences in descending order.

For each job, you are to state the name of the company or organization, your job title, the duration of your stay, and a highlight of your duties and achievements.

Be aware that your most recent job should be the first in that section.

7. Hobbies and interests

You can boost your chances of getting employed by including your interests and hobbies. This should be related to the role you are applying for. It gives the employer an idea and a better understanding of your personality and abilities.

Other information you can add includes volunteering experiences, professional memberships, certifications, and awards. This information gives you an edge over others while applying for a particular role in an organisation.

