 2023: Tiv nation pledges support for Nasarawa gov

The Tiv community in Nasarawa State has thrown its weight behind the second-term aspiration of Governor Abdullahi Sule’, vowing to mobilise kinsmen for his victory in the forthcoming election.

They affirmed their support during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Lafia on Thursday.

Speakers at the event including, the President of the Tiv Community in Nasarawa State, Peter Ahemba, Senator Jacob Tilley-Gyado and Professor Emmanuel Kucha, commended the governor for securing Tiv communities from incessant attacks.

They said Sule has demonstrated that he is a leader for all while vowing to reciprocate the gesture by voting overwhelmingly for him in 2023.

Senator Tilley-Gyado said the Tiv people in Nasarawa State have been let down and betrayed in the past until Sule gave them direction.

“We find in you an ally and true leader who understands, identified and protested us against attacks.

“We are ready to die for you in the effort to ensure your victory in 2023. The Tiv nation is behind you and will support you to the very end,” Senator Tilley-Gyado said.

On his part, Mr Ahemba commended the governor for putting an end to the incessant unrest in the southern part of the state that led to the displacement and exodus of the Tiv people.

He said the attacks had led to the loss of several lives and triggered humanitarian crises which put many in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

He commended the governor for providing an enabling environment and supervising the return of displaced persons back to their homes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Wike, Others Were Children When We Started PDP ― Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyiochia Ayu, has taken a swipe at Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and others calling for his resignation, saying they were children when the party was started in 1999…..

Ex-Generals Are Threatening Me With CIA — Wike





Governor Nyelsom Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday accused some unnamed retired generals of threatening him with the Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, if he failed to do their biddings…..

How To Get Rid Of Smelly Feet

Smelly feet, also referred to as ‘bromodosis’ is a medical challenge faced by a lot of people. Most people believe that smelly feet are only associated with men, but the truth is that women also have smelly feet. This can be so embarrassing, especially when you have to take off your shoes in public….

Things You Should Avoid To Have A Healthy Phone Battery

Batteries are a backup for various gadgets and equipment. They also have expiry dates just like other manufactured items. However, you might be cutting short the life of a battery if it is not properly maintained before its expiry date…..