Smelly feet, also referred to as ‘bromodosis’ is a medical challenge faced by a lot of people. Most people believe that smelly feet are only associated with men, but the truth is that women also have smelly feet. This can be so embarrassing, especially when you have to take off your shoes in public.

Smelly feet are caused by sweat. This sweat is released to keep your body cool and moist throughout the day. The buildup of sweat produces bacteria that causes you to release a foul smell.

Do you have smelly feet or know someone who has smelly feet? You don’t need to worry anymore. Smelly feet can be rid, so you don’t have to panic or be anxious. There are various ways to get rid of this odour even in the comfort of your home.

This article will enlighten you on how to get rid of smelly feet by stating possible solutions.

1. Always take your time to wash your feet at least twice daily

Use a nice, mild soap to wash your feet while bathing and during your evening shower. Pay intentional attention to your feet while bathing and make sure you dry your feet properly. While drying your feet, paying attention to your toes makes your toes dry in between. Wetness causes bacterial growth, which is the major reason behind the foul smell. This is why you need to make your feet dry.

2. Don’t wear wet shoes or socks

Wearing wet shoes or socks is very detrimental to your feet. Apart from the fact that wet shoes or socks can produce a foul smell due to lack of exposure to the sun or proper air, it also contributes to you having smelly feet.

3. Wear breathable shoes and socks

Cotton socks or socks made with wool are advised to be worn. This is because they can absorb sweat and stay moist. It allows your feet to breathe even while in the shoe.

Also, avoid wearing tight shoes. Wear shoes that allow your feet to breathe air. Wearing tight shoes causes your feet to produce more sweat than normal. The sweat produced allows bacteria into your feet, which causes smelly feet.

4. Avoid walking barefoot

Walking without shoes invites bacteria to live on your feet. You can allow your feet to be exposed to the air once in a while, especially at night. But make sure you don’t leave your feet exposed for too long.

5. Wash your shoes and insoles regularly





Some shoes smell naturally after they are worn. Sneakers and slip-ons have a tendency to be smelly over time. Some are usually washable. Make sure you wash them with nice-scenting detergents and make sure you dry them properly in the sun to extract the odour.

6. Use antibacterial soap, powder and cream

Buy antibacterial soap, powder, and cream from stores and apply them to your feet, shoes and socks if possible. Antibacterial soap will wash off the bacteria in between your toes and then the powder will keep your feet dry, which prevents a foul smell.

If you try all these and still have problems with the odour, it is advisable that you visit a doctor.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE