N136bn for workers of moribund refineries

Editorial
By Tribune Online
N136bn for workers of moribund refineries, Lawyers’ rampage Of foreign airlines NEMA’s alert The Elegushi tragedy Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games OBJ’s National grid LASTMA’s excesses, Professor Akin Mabogunje Adieu, Professor Akin Mabogunje JAMB’s FG’s car gifts A sterling record, As debt servicing exceeds revenue, NSCDC’s alert The attack on the Brigade Tobi Amusan’s world record Payment of pensions Nigeria’s N4.2trn loss, The attack on Akwa, prison Still on voter, Fuel crisis again!, vote buying Nigeria’s basketball ban, States and UBEC’s unutilised, The collapsing Lagos, Worsening malaria scourge, Averting the ECOWAS/FAO, The Lagos okada ban WASSCE: Zamfara, Africa’s Maths champion Drug test for political, Beyond the deposition of Zamfara emirs, May Day That $50000 theft, NEF’s call for Buhari, Beyond the declaration, Rethinking the concept The vandalism of Abuja, Still on teenagers’ descent Political parties, E. A Adeboye, The invasion girls The rapid decline, Toxic fuel in circulation, Rivers and police trust, Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers, Gbajabiamila’s call for higher, Burkina Faso The huge cost, Yahaya Now that Twitter PHCN’s hidden N14.7bn, Why torment pensioners, corruption The Magodo infamy, As Eagles begin Road crashes: The loss of 14,773 Nigerians Year 2021 FG’s proposed higher taxes, MDAs Akinlabi The rise in cultism cases in schools, The Nembe oil spill, Customs mmiri Bandits’ takeover gas Unilorin Reps’ alarm on insecurity in FCT, Cyberbullying Maina: Banks’ complicity This climate of insecurity, Schools and delayed results, Customs’ move to impound private jets, Why state of emergency, FG’s bursary for education undergraduates, The call for border, Battling hard drugs, Still on Nigeria’s unending borrowing,killings rail travel Presidency’s condemnation of Yoruba, nurses NIMC debts El-Rufai’s lamentation, vaccination Where is Igboho associates, The obscene display, Nigeria’s Nairobi 2021 outing, Buhari’s concern over Jos killings, Nigerians and worsening conditions, status of Nigeria’s international airports, Tokyo and Nigeria, Surging Covid-19 and the absconding travellers, The stalled US arms , rise against killer herdsmen, Cholera again!, Officer Dairo’s gallantry, Secondary school students, The Zuma jail, Boko Haram’s killing spree, ACF’s alarm on youth, become engines of growth, Lawan’s economic doctrine, Two years of ninth, Two children , Twitter and Nigeria, Nigeria: Calming the storm, The planned population, Handling the security crisis , On contingent of youths, m, Nigeria as worst country, Ojo Pantami’s baggage, Yinka Odumakin Twitter Chibok girls, NEF’s verdict insecurity Ebonyi killings, The terrifying container crash, Kaduna’s frightening casualty, NAFDAC’s alarm on substandard, The crushed Onitsha, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala food policing service chiefs Escalating boundary clashes, The Executive Order on Covid-19 The one man, one gun proposal police Nigeria’s worsening position This NIN of stress, Museveni and hapless Ugandans transition herders Akeredolu Still on FG’s planned, the new electricity tariffA restructuring icon’s 50, Community policingChukwu at 70 lNIMC What’s the noise about, agenda sex party It’s Christmas 2020, The continuing victimization, Paolo Rossi, Maradona Olufon Lekki shooting, Labour Lessons from US election, rice clampdown border Balarabe Musa, #EndSARS shootings police The acrimonious VC selection, Buhari social media, The perennial menace, J.P. Clark, Ogbonnaya Lokoja tanker tragedy, Between Labour and FG, The killing of Sodje, Water Resources Bill, MDAs Edo/Ondo elections, The ordeal of Master Jamilu Aliyu, The attack on Borno governor, Indecorum at public hearings, The drama at NDDC, The case of Omolori, Probing NNPC, Oladipo Akinkugbe, Aso Rock shooting, woodberry, hushpuppi, Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers, CCT chairman’s shameful conduct, The Abuja drugged cookies vendor, BudgIT and corruption in the budget process

LAST week, yet another picture of the wastage cultivated by the Federal Government emerged as a news report revealed that even with the country’s refineries shut down, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) may have left over N136 billion as operational deficits across its three refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri. The company, which has shut down the 445,000-capacity refineries for over two years, retains the over 1,701 staff at the facilities as it continues rehabilitation works at the Port Harcourt refinery for $1.5 billion and at the Warri and Kaduna refineries for $1.4 billion. As of 2021, the company was reported to have about  660 staff at the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), 506 at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) and 437 at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC). In November 2020, its Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, indicated that the refineries were shut down because their operations were no longer sustainable.

Instructively, as oil-producing countries in the world raked in huge profits from the high oil prices at the international market, NNPC announced that it had deposited nothing into the government’s account in six months. In its Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) presentation, the company said that the N2.38 trillion revenue  made from oil sales was expended on projects, including the repair of refineries, pipeline security and maintenance cost, frontier exploration services, national domestic gas development, and cost recovery, the Morocco Pipeline, Renewable Energy Development (RED), pre-export financing, gas infrastructure development and crude oil pre-export inspection agency fees. Fuel subsidy gulped N1.59 trillion, as subsidy payments rose from N210 billion in January 2022 to N319 billion in June 2022, while cost recovery/cash call stood at N658.97 billion. Pipeline security cost N12.42 billion and frontier exploration (oil search) N14.32 billion. Naturally, the lack of remittance by NNPC to government accounts means that most of the country’s 36 states cannot meet their financial obligations.

The situation at the NNPCL is yet another show of shame. The fact that the authorities have been unable to fix the refineries for decades shows that they have been neither focused nor resourceful. If the right thing had been done, the ugly spectre of humongous payments for work not done would have been averted. It is disturbing that even as many Nigerians struggle to eke out an existence, the country is expending huge funds in maintaining unprofitable refineries and idle workers. There is an acute lack of capacity, vision and acumen in governmental circles. Just how could leaders have allowed such colossal wastage and reckless abandonment and neglect of strategic national progress assets?

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sadly, there has been no consequence for those that have brought the oil sector to its knees. Instead, they remain great players in the industry and in other critical areas of the national economy. The refineries remain moribund amidst intractable upgrades put at over $3 billion. Nigerians benefit nothing from the refineries as it continues to import all its refined petroleum products, and yet has to pay salaries to workers not doing anything at the facilities that the government pretends to be upgrading. This is a major emblem of the disaster that is called governance and government in Nigeria.  The country is run without regard to accountability and decorum as there is no consequence for negative behaviour. No society functions well or develops where its resources are flagrantly wasted by leaders and where government carries on as if nothing is amiss in the way it conducts itself.

The country is the worse for all the mismanagement and we can only hope that the time will come in the not too distant future when there will be  a shift towards enforced accountability and recompense for all those involved in the monumental waste of its resources.

 

 

 

 

You might also like
Editorial

Still on NDDC and its house of scandals

Editorial

NPF-PSC’s endless clashes

Editorial

Lawyers’ rampage at Eko Atlantic

Editorial

Manufacturers’ suggestions for economic turnaround

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More