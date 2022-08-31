Ex-Generals are threatening me with CIA — Wike

Governor Nyelsom Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday accused some unnamed retired generals of threatening him with the Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, if he failed to do their biddings.

Governor, Wike, who neither named the ex-generals nor the demands they made on him, however, vowed that he would not do the biddings of anyone apart from what would benefit the generality of the Nigerian people.

This was as he charged some former generals to redirect their goodwill with the CIA to fighting insurgency in Nigeria rather than threatening him and his supporters with the American security outfit.

He said it was most unfortunate that the unnamed retired Generals would turn their “contacts” with the CIA to fight an individual rather than use same to confront the issue of insecurity bedevilling the country.

Wike made the disclosure while flagging off the construction work of Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, which was performed by Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia State.

“Some people threatened that they are former generals, they are close to the CIA in America and they can deal with us. I said listen, no problem. If you are close to the American CIA, why don’t you use it to solve the Boko Haram problem? Is it on my body (me) that you’ll use it? Nigeria has a serious problem and you are close to the CIA, you know them as former generals, so why not use that contact and solve Nigeria’s problem?

“You want to use it to threaten me. Who are you that I should come and do your own biddings? I say no to that. I will do the biddings of Nigerians not the biddings of a few people who believe that if they are not there, it should be their children,” Wike stated.

He pointed out that if President Muhammadu Buhari does not renege on his pledge not to interfere with the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress will be doomed noting that such resolve means that President Buhari is serious about leaving an enduring legacy of conducting a free and fair election.

“I thank Mr President that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election.

“Thank God Mr President for saying that you will not interfere or intimidate anybody. That means your party has no way to win.”

He expressed doubt concerning the public promise made by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) to deliver a better election to Nigerians saying “my problem is INEC, whether they will do what they said they will do. They are making promises now. I don’t know whether they will keep to it. If INEC will keep to the promises that Nigeria will get a better election, I will be so happy. Everybody will see with their eyes, that Abuja does not vote. It is the people here that will vote.”

Wike went on to stress the need for those seeking votes from Rivers electorate to courageously tell them what they will eventually benefit from such electoral support.

He said; “So, if you have given to Adamawa, you have given to Benue, you have given to Delta, would you not give Rivers? Is it just to collect our votes?”

Wike disassociated himself from such people who he said can do anything as agents set against their own people. He emphasised that no matter the enticement, he will never betray his or mortgage the interest of Rivers State.





