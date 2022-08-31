Things you should avoid to have a healthy phone battery

Batteries are a backup for various gadgets and equipment. They also have expiry dates just like other manufactured items. However, you might be cutting short the life of a battery if it is not properly maintained before its expiry date.

The way you use your battery is very important and it goes a long way in prolonging the lifespan of the battery or reducing it.

There are certain habits you should stop in order to make your phone’s battery last longer, especially if it is an in-built battery.

To save your battery from malfunctioning, you should avoid the following.

1. Charging overnight

Almost everyone is guilty of this, especially due to the incessant powerlessness supply in the country. Most people charge their phones overnight to enable them to charge fully, but this is gradually causing great damage to your phones. This is because by charging over the might, it causes your battery to be overcharged, which is harmful to the health of your battery.

2. Using inappropriate chargers

Do you know that there are specific chargers for different phones? Your phone’s manufacturer specifically created a special charger for your phone. They created it to match your phone’s properties and capacity.

Using someone’s charger can be detrimental to your battery performance. Most times it slows down the charging and affects the battery.

In case your original charger gets damaged, make sure you consult trusted phone technicians or visit the manufacturer’s outlets around you to get an original charger.

3. Avoid using your phone while charging

This cannot be overemphasized. There have been consistent warnings against using our phones or even receiving calls while they are charging.

Pressing our phones while charging reduces their battery performance. This is because a lot of applications will be working in the background, and this will slow down the charging.

Most phones overheat when you use them while charging. This shortens the lifespan of your battery.





4. Avoid charging constantly

Charging your phone all the time terminates the life of your battery gradually. It is advisable that you charge your phone when it is at 15% or 20%. Recharging it consistently and unnecessarily will shorten its lifespan.

5. Reduce apps running in the background

A lot of apps drain your phone’s battery secretly. Using third party apps is detrimental to your battery performance. These apps run constantly in your background and allow unnecessary advertisements that might break down your phone’s security walls.

6. Reduce your brightness

Did you know screen brightness drains your battery? Aside from the fact that it affects your eyes, it also affects your phone battery. The best way to reduce power consumption is to reduce your brightness to the lowest setting.

You can also download apps that help you manage your phone battery or use features provided in your phone, such as smart battery mode which helps you reduce things that cause power or battery drainage.

