Governor Inuwa sympathizes with flood victims in Funakaye, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has directed the State Ministry of Environment, SEMA, and other relevant agencies to move in quickly to provide assistance to all people affected by flooding.

The Governor gave the directive when he sympathized with the victims of the flood disaster that wreaked havoc on some areas at Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government area of the state following a heavy downpour.

The Governor who expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of a boy who lost his life as a result of the flood also sympathized with all those who sustained injuries or lost their properties and other material resources.

The governor directed the State Ministry of Environment, Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the local authorities to immediately move in, assess the level of devastation in the affected areas such as Shara-Masseur as well as provide succour to the victims to cushion the effect of the disaster.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to the well-being of the citizenry, adding that government will offer assistance to minimize the suffering of the affected persons.

The Governor however urged the people to heed flash flood warnings, and avoid flood-prone areas as a preventive measure as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs), Government House.

