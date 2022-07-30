Soludo engages 31 contractors to clean up Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has engaged no fewer than 31 contractors to clean up Anambra State.

The Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, disclosed this in a statement circulated to journalists in Awka the Anambra State capital on Saturday after the July clean-up exercise in the state led by the governor.

Aburime said, “31 contractors have been engaged in Anambra to help keep the state clean,” stating that the governor had also tasked traders in Eke Awka and other markets on the need to put their dirt in nylon bags and dispose of them in designated areas, adding that plans were in the pipeline to beautify Zik Avenue to a befitting status.

The statement read partly, “As part of his administration’s commitment to ensuring a healthy and liveable environment, Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Saturday flagged off a Special Sanitation Exercise in the state capital.

“Mr Governor performed the exercise at the popular Eke Awka Market roundabout.

shortly after the exercise which recorded active participation of a great number of the citizens, Governor Soludo said the exercise was part of the present administration’s determination to ensure a Hygienic and Healthy environment as well as the wellness of the citizenry.

“To this end, the Governor directed for a comprehensive sanitation exercise across the 21 local government areas of the state as his administration would continue to sensitise people of the state on the need to live up to their corporate social responsibilities.

“While stating that cleanliness is next to Godliness, the Governor said that in the coming days, his administration’s Urban renewal plans would be achieved in line with global best practices.

‘The Governor expressed appreciation for the turnout of people who participated in the exercise and appealed to them to join hands with the current administration in the state for effective environmental management.

“He called on those who trade on the roads, to desist from it and go into the markets. He asked those who are interested in being trained as apprentices to learn a trade, to approach the Ministry of Youth Development and register.

“In a remark, Chairman of Eke Awka Market, Chief Jude Agummadu applauded the governor for coming to flag off the initiative of a renewed sanitation in the markets and pledged to give all the necessary support for its success.”

