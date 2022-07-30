Gunmen kill one, injure 3 others, in Bauchi as villagers repel attack

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed three villages in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State killing one person, and injured three.

A resident of Garin Sambo village in Gwana District of the LGA told journalists that the bandits stormed the village at about 1am on Friday with the intention of kidnapping one Idi popularly known as ‘Bobi’ who is a commercial bus driver.

He added that their bid to go away with their target failed but in the process killed one person and injured three others who he said are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Futuk

According to him, the bandits scared residents away shooting sporadically but the villagers stood resilient forcing the bandits to flee into the nearby hills and bushes.

Another resident, Usman Bawa added that, “I was sleeping when I heard shouts and later sounds of bullets. Initially I thought that they were cattle thieves who had invaded the community because on two previous occasions, they had stolen our cows”.

“I tried to come out but my wife held me back but I managed to free myself from her, came out and joined other villagers, together we faced the bandits. They were shooting at us but we were going after them until they ran into the nearby hills and bushes,” he added.

He added that, “We did not allow them to take anyone away but we lost one Umar a gentleman and hardworking in the community. They have destabilise us but we will not allow them take anybody here again, enough is enough”.

The villagers then called on the government to come to their aid as according to them, the bandits have areas of hiding within the hills and forest that surround the village.